How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System

Don’t know how long you have been working on your PC/laptop? Well, you can check this with uptime. It is the time your computer has been operating since the last boot or restart. It can be useful information for system or network admins who need to check when your...
It’s not unheard-of for Microsoft to release newer versions of windows, which comes with a better user interface, smoother operation, and overall, a better experience. Rather than waiting for the patches to arrive and downloading them manually, which can get tedious, Windows Update Assistant will automatically download the feature updates for you.
Among the two user accounts in Windows, Standard, and Administrator, the latter has full authority over the system. An Administrator account has all the privileges from installing or removing applications to accessing, modifying, or deleting the system files. They also can create other user accounts and modify or grant permissions to other accounts.
Video Compression is a need of this time, as it becomes so hard to handle a large amount of data. It is desperately needed for people with a lot of videos in their devices, such as phone, Windows pc, etc. And in this tutorial, we will show you how to compress a video on your Windows PC. We will also explain some other necessary info about video compression here. Check it now.
Comments / 0