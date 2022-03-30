ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System

By Gagan Mishra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland...

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Easily Check System Uptime in Windows and Mac

Don’t know how long you have been working on your PC/laptop? Well, you can check this with uptime. It is the time your computer has been operating since the last boot or restart. It can be useful information for system or network admins who need to check when your...
technewstoday.com

How to Use Windows Update Assistant for Windows Upgrade

It’s not unheard-of for Microsoft to release newer versions of windows, which comes with a better user interface, smoother operation, and overall, a better experience. Rather than waiting for the patches to arrive and downloading them manually, which can get tedious, Windows Update Assistant will automatically download the feature updates for you.
technewstoday.com

How to Add an Administrator Account in Windows

Among the two user accounts in Windows, Standard, and Administrator, the latter has full authority over the system. An Administrator account has all the privileges from installing or removing applications to accessing, modifying, or deleting the system files. They also can create other user accounts and modify or grant permissions to other accounts.
itechpost.com

How To Compress A Video On Windows PC

Video Compression is a need of this time, as it becomes so hard to handle a large amount of data. It is desperately needed for people with a lot of videos in their devices, such as phone, Windows pc, etc. And in this tutorial, we will show you how to compress a video on your Windows PC. We will also explain some other necessary info about video compression here. Check it now.
