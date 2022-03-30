ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Creek, WI

Blair-Taylor softball beats Fall Creek

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlair-Taylor softball picked up a 7-4 home win over Fall Creek Tuesday evening. The...

Lootpress

Prep Softball: James Monroe rallies past Oak Hill

Oak Hill – One night removed from beating Class AA Shady Spring, Class A James Monroe looked for another marquee softball win Wednesday against Class AAA Oak Hill. The Mavericks were again up to the task. Twice battling from behind, James Monroe knocked off the home-standing Red Devils 9-7.
OAK HILL, WV
WFMJ.com

Softball: Crestview senior throws no-hitter

What a night of softball it was for Crestview senior Kaedyn Sutton, who gave up zero hits as the Rebels beat Newton Falls, 1-0. Sutton struck out 16 batters and earned the victory, going a full seven innings. Sutton, Brenna Figley and Karsyn Moore each collected hits to lead Crestview.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Franklin News Post

Softball teams are off to perfect starts

Franklin County’s varsity softball team has opened its 2022 season with a pair of Blue Ridge District triumphs. The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) defeated William Byrd, 13-1, and shut out William Fleming, 13-0. The Eagles’ jayvees are 4-0 and 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District after two...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

