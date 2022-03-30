Blair-Taylor softball beats Fall Creek

FAIRMONT – The Lady Eagles scored quickly and often early in Tuesday’s SAC-7 game at Fairmont, then held on late for a 15-13 softball win. East Bladen opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning behind two RBI by Mariah Smith, and RBI from Mollie Tolar and two RBI by Maegan Burney.

FAIRMONT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO