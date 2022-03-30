Blair-Taylor softball beats Fall Creek

Oak Hill – One night removed from beating Class AA Shady Spring, Class A James Monroe looked for another marquee softball win Wednesday against Class AAA Oak Hill. The Mavericks were again up to the task. Twice battling from behind, James Monroe knocked off the home-standing Red Devils 9-7.
Picture Courtesy: Poland Athletics' Twitter. It was quite the dramatic ending in the season openers for both the Poland and Hubbard softball teams. The Lady Bulldogs took a 2-1 win home after a walk-off home run, the team's first hit of the game. Hubbard senior pitcher Haley Croyle took a...
GODDARD, Kan.—Both Hutchinson High School Softball and Baseball games vs Goddard Eisenhower were suspended by mother nature Tuesday with make-up dates to be decided in the future. The Salthawk girls trail Eisenhower in the 4th inning 3-0 while the Salthawk baseball team is down 8-1 in the bottom of the 4th when lightning halted both games.
FAIRMONT – The Lady Eagles scored quickly and often early in Tuesday’s SAC-7 game at Fairmont, then held on late for a 15-13 softball win. East Bladen opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning behind two RBI by Mariah Smith, and RBI from Mollie Tolar and two RBI by Maegan Burney.
What a night of softball it was for Crestview senior Kaedyn Sutton, who gave up zero hits as the Rebels beat Newton Falls, 1-0. Sutton struck out 16 batters and earned the victory, going a full seven innings. Sutton, Brenna Figley and Karsyn Moore each collected hits to lead Crestview.
Franklin County’s varsity softball team has opened its 2022 season with a pair of Blue Ridge District triumphs. The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) defeated William Byrd, 13-1, and shut out William Fleming, 13-0. The Eagles’ jayvees are 4-0 and 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District after two...
