Senior goalie Colin Fay made a man-down save with five seconds left in regulation and the Rebels held off a late rally by the Braves to begin their season with a victory. A man-up goal by junior attackman Jack Marich gave Howell a 9-6 lead with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter but Manalapan battled back on a goal by sophomore midfielder Grant Carle and two straight goals by sophomore midfielder Marc Stefanelli to tie the score 9-9 with 4:43 left in the game. Howell answered less than a minute later, however, when senior midfielder Dax Kukan scored unassisted with 3:43 on the clock to provide the game-winning goal.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO