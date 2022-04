The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is losing players quicker than contestants getting voted off the island on Survivor. Freshman guard Taylor Bigby is the latest to announce that she is entering the transfer portal, per a report from The Oregonian’s James Crepea. She follows former teammates Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson out of Eugene as the mass exodus continues. Bigby was the No. 29 ranked recruit in the nation according to ESPNW and was a two-time Nevada Gatorade State Player of the Year, winning the award following her junior and senior seasons. But she was slowed by a hand injury...

