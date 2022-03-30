ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ciarán O'Reilly Reflects on Irish Rep, the Pandemic and Stephen Sondheim

By Joe Westerfield
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Irish Rep's producing director talked to Newsweek about the shutdown's one surprising benefit to his theater and the more surprising news of Sondheim's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

From actress to director! Meg Ryan, 60, signs on to helm a film adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out that has been described as 'Mad Men meets Devil Wears Prada'

Meg Ryan has been tapped to direct Netflix's movie adaptation of Sally Franson's 2018 novel A Lady's Guide to Selling Out. According to a report from Deadline, the 60-year-old actress will be helming her second feature following her directorial debut with the 2015 drama Ithaca. Juilliard playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Two years of Covid: A reflection on the pandemic

At the start of 2019, if you’d told anyone that they’d be stuck at home for the best part of two years, unable to meet friends and unable to buy a Dominos pizza, they’d have laughed in your stuffed-crust face. Pandemics were part of history. There was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cuccioli
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Eugene O'neill
Person
Kate Forbes
Person
Conor Mcpherson
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Thrillist

This New Broadway Show Is Offering Tickets for Less Than $20

Thinking of heading back to Broadway, but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck. Hangmen, a new comedy from Oscar-winning playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh, is celebrating its upcoming opening by selling a limited number of tickets for just $19.65. As BroadwayWorld reports, the price is based on...
THEATER & DANCE
tvinsider.com

‘Julia’: Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce & Bebe Neuwirth Whet Our Appetites (VIDEO)

HBO Max‘s new series Julia is a delicious treat. The frothy but never-frivolous bio-series starring the dazzlingly charming Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as the culinary icon Julia Child hits like a four-course meal. You get an early taste of Child’s affable appeal and her marriage to supportive husband Paul (the great David Hyde Pierce) before the story really starts cookin’ with her rise to fame with PBS’s The French Chef.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Irish People#Theater Company#Performing#Musical Theater#Irish Rep#Covid
The Lantern

Theater students excited to perform ‘Violet’ without masks

“Violet” will be performed Thursday through April 8 in the Thurber Theatre of the Drake Performance and Event Center. Credit: Hannah Santo | Lantern Reporter. Theater students are looking forward to clear facial cues and unmuffled voices during the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ upcoming production of the musical “Violet.”
Variety

Aaron Sorkin, Bartlett Sher Team for ‘Camelot’ Revival

Click here to read the full article. Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” that oft-old story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, will return to Broadway featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin. That creative change may mean that Lancelot and Queen Guinevere will be doing a lot more walk and talks than they did in the original 1960 production or the 1967 film version. The revival, the first since 1993, is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater and will reunite Sorkin with director Bartlett Sher, his collaborator on the mega-hit stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Lincoln...
CBS New York

Broadway theaters extend mask, vaccine policies

NEW YORK -- Mask and vaccine policies will stay in effect in all Broadway theaters through April 30.The Broadway League announced Friday the COVID safety protocols will not change.Everyone is required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.The league says theater owners will meet again on April 15 to make a decision about future protocols.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Girl From the North Country’ Writer-Director, Music Supervisor on the “Freedom” of Bob Dylan’s Music

Simon Hale has literally done it all. The British composer, arranger and orchestrator has worked with icons like Björk and Josh Groban, on musical theater hits like Spring Awakening, for the video game soundtrack of L.A. Noire and even orchestrated a Bond theme song. One of his latest endeavors, though, alongside Irish director Conor McPherson, has earned him his second Grammy nomination — the Broadway play Girl From the North Country.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlanis Morissette Debuts New Orchestral Version of "You Oughta Know" for Bridgerton Season 2Lady Gaga to Perform at 2022 Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie and More to...
MUSIC
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’ Musical Drama Pilot From Richard Mason & Julie Anne Robinson

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has handed a pilot order to History of a Pleasure Seeker, a one-hour musical drama based on Richard Mason’s novel of the same name. Mason is adapting his book himself with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson helming the pilot and exec producing. Written and executive produced by Mason, History of a Pleasure Seeker is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders ABC Signature is producing the pilot in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Limited Series ‘Pistol’ About Guitarist Steve Jones Bows On Hulu In May

Click here to read the full article. FX has set the date of its Danny Boyle-directed limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Pistol will premiere May 31 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The limited series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. It’s from FX Prods. Here’s the official logline: “The furious, raging...
MUSIC
EW.com

See original To Kill a Mockingbird star Mary Badham return to the story on stage

"Miss Jean Louise, stand up, your father is passing." As Harper Lee's child narrator, Scout, Mary Badham was expected to show deference to Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), her dad, as he walks past her in a courtroom during the proceedings of the trial against Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) that makes up the bulk of the story.
MOVIES
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sue Makkoo, the Girlfriend of Oscar-Winner, Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is rightfully earning accolades for her performance in West Side Story. Since she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards and also became the first Afro-Latina, openly queer woman of color to win a SAG Award, the attention has been also on her personal life. Fans might recognize Ariana DeBose’s girlfriend, Sue Makkoo, from their red carpet appearances. They even celebrated DeBose’s big night at the Vanity Fair party together, looking absolutely besotted! Fans can’t get enough of their relationship and want to know more about the lady DeBose is dating. So we reveal more about who Sue Makkoo is.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
853K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy