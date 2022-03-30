Ciarán O'Reilly Reflects on Irish Rep, the Pandemic and Stephen Sondheim

Click here to read the full article. Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” that oft-old story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, will return to Broadway featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin. That creative change may mean that Lancelot and Queen Guinevere will be doing a lot more walk and talks than they did in the original 1960 production or the 1967 film version. The revival, the first since 1993, is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater and will reunite Sorkin with director Bartlett Sher, his collaborator on the mega-hit stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Lincoln...

4 DAYS AGO