AREA ROUNDUP: DeSoto, PC baseball fall, Mantas' netters roll

LAKE PLACID – DeSoto County took Lake Placid to extra innings Tuesday before falling, 7-6, in eight.

In the first of a three-game series, the Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits. CJ Nelson went 4-for-5 with two RBI while Trey Tanner had a 3-for-4 night, driving in a pair, as well.

The Bulldogs led 5-1 and were cruising behind starter Lane Fullerton before running into trouble in the bottom of the sixth.

A pair of errors and a pair of singles brought home a pair of runs to chase Fullerton and pull Lake Placid within 5-3. In the seventh, Lake Placid had two on with two out when Jace Kellogg struck out Parker Griffin for what would have been the game’s final out, only the ball got away and Griffin reached on the dropped third strike.

Alen Torres followed with a two-run single to tie the game and send it to extras.

DeSoto took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth on a Nelson sacrifice fly, but the Dragons scored twice in their half of the eighth to win it.

The same two teams will meet again on Thursday in Lake Placid

Bishop Verot 7, Port Charlotte 1: At Fort Myers, the Vikings broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning to pull away from the Pirates.

The Pirates struck first when leadoff hitter Adrian Nina reached via error, moved to second on a ground out and scored on Landon Carter’s single. The Vikings responded with single runs in each of the first two innings to take a 2-1 lead.

Port Charlotte starter Jeffrey Vivian pitched well until running into trouble and failing to record an out in the fifth. The Pirates defense failed him, allowing the inning’s first to hitters to reach on errors, then the Vikings rapped out two singles and a double to move ahead, 6-1. After issuing a walk to the next batter, Vivian’s night was over. Reliever Kyle Herrera gave up a sacrifice fly for another run but got out of the inning.

Port Charlotte fell to 8-5 on the season and will return home to face rival Charlotte on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lemon Bay 7, Hardee 0: The Mantas improved to 11-1 on the season with a sweep of visiting Hardee (7-3) on Tuesday night.

Singles players Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder and Avery Shirley each won in straight sets while No. 5 Alaina Maday won her pro set.

In doubles play, the duo of Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe dispatched their Wildcat counterparts 8-3, while Lowder and Avery Shirley won their match, 8-4.

Next up for the Mantas is a visit from Venice on Wednesday afternoon.

Lemon Bay 7, Port Charlotte 0 (Monday): The Mantas had little trouble sweeping their Charlotte County rivals during their rescheduled meeting.

Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday dropped a total of just 16 games in winning all five singles matches in straight sets. Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe won No. 1 doubles, 8-2 while Lowder and Avery Shirley took No. 2 by an 8-1 score.

BOYS TENNIS

Lemon Bay 6, Hardee 1: The Mantas’ top four singles players won their matches in straight sets to secure a win against visiting Hardee on Tuesday.

Hunter Andres opened the competition with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Billy Rand and Gray Lowder each won their matches by 6-3, 6-4 scores, then Caleb Hutcherson defeated his opponent at No. 4, 6-3, 6-2.

Andres and Rand won their doubles match 8-3 while Lowder and Hutcherson combined to win their No. 2 match, 8-3.

Lemon Bay remained unbeaten, improving to 11-0 ahead of a visit from Venice on Wednesday.

Lemon Bay 7, Port Charlotte 0 (Monday): In a match that had been rescheduled from last week due to poor weather, the Mantas remained undefeated by sweeping their county foes.

Lemon Bay dropped just six games in singles play, most of those coming during Caleb Hutcherson’s 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 4. Top singles player Hunter Andres and No. 5 Logan McGinty each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 while No. 2 Billy Rand and No. 3 Gray Lowder won their matches by 6-1, 6-0 counts.

Andres and Rand won No. 1 doubles 8-0, while Lowder and Hutcherson clinched the sweep with an 8-1 win at No. 2.