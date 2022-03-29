ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster students angry after claims of rise in hate crimes

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 students in Lancaster have signed a letter calling for action after they were targeted in an apparent rise in assaults and racist abuse. They also claimed to have suffered anti-Semitic and racially-charged slurs, according to the letter. It has been signed by Lancaster University students and...

www.bbc.com

