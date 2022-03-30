ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Twitter data indicates most of country backs Chris Rock after Oscars spat with Will Smith

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2Ffj_0etjNUgo00

(The Hill ) – Most of America is taking Chris Rock ’s side after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, but several states in the middle of the country have the “Men in Black” star’s back.

A map released Tuesday by the sports gambling company BetOnline.ag based on geotagged Twitter data shows 41 states support Rock in the very public drama, while nine states are firmly in Smith’s camp.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Smith took to the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about the “King Richard” actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBrHH_0etjNUgo00
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The online betting firm tracked more than 200,000 tweets that included hashtags such as #TeamChris or #TeamWill as well as supportive phrases for either performer.

The pro-Smith states were Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and New Hampshire.

Of the states tweeting support for Smith, Mississippi was the place with the highest percentage of his defenders at 75.4 percent.

Maine rallied the most around Rock, with a whopping 98.2 percent of tweets tallied from the state cheering on the comic.

Smith issued an apology for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior on Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online

New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tearful Will Smith apologizes to everyone but Chris Rock after Oscars 2022 meltdown

Will Smith gave a teary apology during his acceptance speech at the 2022 Oscars after slapping Chris Rock over the comedian’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. “I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” Smith, 53, said as he took home Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.” “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” he continued. The first-time Oscar winner could barely get out his words as he held back tears, saying,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Geotagged Twitter#The Dolby Theatre#Ap Photo#Teamchris
Fox News

Chris Rock spotted for first time since night of Will Smith's Oscars slap

Chris Rock was spotted Tuesday for the first time since Sunday night, when Will Smith "smacked the s--t" out of him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Rock was photographed in Boston around 6 p.m. just days after Smith slapped him over a joke made at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian is staying at a Boston-area hotel as he prepares to perform at The Wilbur on Wednesday night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Tara Setmayer's Complaints About Hypocritical 'Hollywood Elites'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg renewed her defense of the Academy Thursday morning during yet another tense discussion about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. When guest co-host Tara Setmayer insisted the altercation is evidence that "Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites," Whoopi stepped in to shield her fellow actors and Academy members from the criticism. "As one of those people, I gotta stop you," said The View's longtime moderator. "I just want to stop with this 'elite' stuff."
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy