ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

81-year-old duo wins pickleball national championship

By Emily Proud, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxGMU_0etjNSvM00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Success comes in all shapes, sizes and ages. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Super Bowl or the Puppy Bowl, being at the top of your sport never gets old. Just ask Bud McRee and Ernie Hughes.

“I think it’s keeping both of us young,” said Hughes.

At 81 years young, McRee and Hughes won the 2021 Indoor Pickleball National Championship and have won a few gold medals from the Tennessee Senior Olympics.

It started as a way to stay healthy and have a good time.

What does Will Smith’s slap mean for comedians?

“Starting in the 75 (age group), we won every year for five years, and then in the 80s (age group), we’ve never been beaten.”

“Instead of just sitting around all day and watching TV, which a lot of people our age do, it’s not healthy,” said Hughes. “I think this is healthy. It keeps us going, and it gives us something to look forward to.”

Playing is fun, but winning is even better.

“I like to beat people,” said McRee. “I like to win.”

The duo does a lot of winning.

“We never go on the court thinking we’re going to lose,” said Hughes.

As workforce dwindles, background checks dig less deeply

Win or lose, the most important thing is just to try.

“Just have to get out there and do it, and try it. You don’t know what you can do if you just sit on the couch. You got to get out and try it.”

The duo will defend their title at the Tennessee Senior Olympics this August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJCL

Family Fun Zone opens at Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This year’s Club Car Championship is back to full fan attendance and pandemic restrictions have been removed. It also marks the debut of a new feature at the tournament that’s been delayed for two years. Fans attending this year’s Club Car Championship now a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCNC

'It's just wonderful': Pickleball is the trendy sport everyone's playing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new sport that's seemingly everywhere these days: Pickleball!. The sport with a funny name is certainly growing in popularity in Charlotte. At Sports Connection south Charlotte, pickleball isn't just a game, it's a way of life. With 14 indoor courts and four outdoor courts, you can almost always find a game going.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WNCT

Boots and Badges softball game this Sunday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City police officers and firefighters are going head-to-head in softball this Sunday as part of the fifth annual Boots and Badges event. It will be the first time the event has been held in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event begins at 3 p.m. at Big Rock […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Puppy Bowl#Senior Olympics#Wkrn#Success
WTOP

Rockville’s JOOLA signs top-ranked player to launch Pickleball line

Rockville, Maryland-based table tennis equipment maker JOOLA has signed a sponsorship deal with top-ranked Pickleball player Ben Johns to help launch its new line of Pickleball equipment and apparel. Johns, 23, is a Montgomery County native studying materials science at the University of Maryland’s School of Engineering. He’s also currently...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls’ Flag Football Team With New Gear

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins surprised the North Miami Senior High School girls’ flag football team. The organization rolled up a box truck full of gear for the girl’s team. All of this was made possible by the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation and with the help of the Dade County Federal Union and 305 Drinks on Me. “We have equipment that is actually going to improve their game on and off the field, said Aaron Harris the Dolphins Manager of Youth Programs. “It’s going to improve their body, their mental capacity and everything like that. But really we wanted to surprise...
MIAMI, FL
KIMA TV

Renegade Raceway Opens Season This Weekend

PARKER, Wash – Renegade Raceway kicks off another season this weekend. Saturday and Sunday the track will be open at 10:00 a.m. Other big events this year includes the Spring Classic set for Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. The 13th annual Nitro Nights Under the Lights is...
PARKER, WA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy