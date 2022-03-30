Incoming Ohio State athlete's video to help Ukraine goes viral, raising thousands

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO