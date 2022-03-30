ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incoming Ohio State athlete's video to help Ukraine goes viral, raising thousands

By Bri Buckley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Olena Sadovska is from Lviv, Ukraine, and came up with a unique way to fundraise for those impacted by the war in her home country. "So I decided to do something crazy, and I know that the StairMaster is really hard, and it would get a lot...

