Heavy police presence in Mifflinville

MIFFLINVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local police are on the scene Tuesday night for a reported stand-off.

Eyewitness News is in the 600 block of Race Street in Mifflinville. Police have been on scene for hours as they say the incident may have begun around 6:30 p.m.







Police say so far they have not been able to say exactly what’s going on, but they have the area blocked off, including an apartment building. A State Police Forensics Van is also at the scene

As this is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.

