CHEYENNE – Local leaders on Friday began what they hope will be a continuing conversation about unity in Cheyenne. The Capital City in recent weeks has had a multi-faceted and often intense discussion about bias and discrimination. The forum came on the heels of the Cheyenne City Council passing an anti-bias ordinance for a final time Monday with an 8-1 vote. F.E. Warren Air Force Base leaders also have spoken up about alleged discrimination directed toward a Black airman and his family.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO