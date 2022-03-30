Where is Sherman? Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy

Ina Garten has a shocking confession to make.
“I’m not a comfortable cook,” the Food Network personality tells Page Six in an exclusive new interview.
“Cooking is really hard for me,” she explains. “If I’m making dinner for four people, I’m like, ‘How’s this going to happen?’ I really am. I’m really not a confident cook.”
Garten, 74, surmises that her lack of confidence in the kitchen is due to the fact she is not a professional chef, so she never had to make something “over and over and over again.”
“It’s in your head and you know exactly what’s going to happen,” she...
