Lancers rally, stun Tigers in PKs

By Matt Kamp
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uQ7i_0etjKTui00
Edwardsville keeper Kaitlyn Naney makes a save during PKs against Belleville East on Tuesday in Edwardsville. (Matt Kamp)

The Edwardsville Tigers got the start they wanted.

They didn’t get the finish they wanted, however.

After Olivia Baca scored in the third minute, EHS was shut out the remainder of the game and Belleville East rallied for a 2-1 win in penalty kicks in Southwestern Conference action on Tuesday inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

“We pretty well dominated the first half, got complacent in the second half and didn’t finish our opportunities,” Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said.

EHS is now 2-3, including 0-2 in the SWC.

The Tigers are on their first three-game losing streak since the beginning of the 2019 season after losing to defending Class 2A state champion Triad and defending Class 3A state champion O’Fallon in their last two games.

Belleville East is 4-1, including 2-0 in the SWC.

The Lancers picked up their first win over the Tigers since April 3, 2018, ending a four-game losing streak, and their first in Edwardsville since before the 2000 season.

“The Southwestern Conference is a gauntlet. We got Collinsville last week and Edwardsville this week,” Belleville East coach James Chambers said.

After 100 minutes of soccer, including two 10-minute overtime periods, EHS and Belleville East went to penalty kicks to break the 1-1 tie.

Fittingly, the teams tied 4-4 in the first round of five kickers.

Edwardsville picked up goals from Payton Federmann, Jayden Renth, Macie Hockett and Olivia Baca.

Belleville East’s PK scorers were Emma Simpson, Erin McVey, Ella Mentzer and Lyla Keck.

With five fresh kickers set for the second round, which was sudden death, EHS was denied on its first attempt when Kendal Clay made a diving save to her right.

“Kendal picked the right time to make a save for us,” Chambers said.

With a chance to win it, Taylor Maxim buried her shot for the 5-4 win in PKs for the 2-1 victory.

“PKs are a toss-up. You just hope your girls can step up and hit it cleanly. You never know how the game is and who is going to be ready,” Chambers said.

Despite dominating possession and scoring chances, Edwardsville couldn’t build on its 1-0 lead that came when Baca scored her team-leading fifth goal on an assist from Kylie Peel.

Belleville East was able to withstand the EHS pressure and stay within striking distance.

“We are 100 percent committed to defending as a group. We have a blue-collar work rate. We just try to outwork everyone. We know we may not always have the best skill and talent, but we really try to make it difficult for our opponent to score,” Chambers said. “That was a massive defensive effort. Playing at Edwardsville is always a challenge because of how big the field is. For us, we knew they would have possession 90 percent of the time. We were OK with that. It was about defending and countering.”

The defensive effort paid off when Belleville East forced a turnover just outside the Edwardsville 18-yard box and Sophia Tantillo buried a low shot inside the far post to tie it 1-1 with 7:46 remaining in the second half.

“I’m really proud of the girls tonight because this was a team effort,” Chambers said.

The Tigers nearly went ahead 2-1 with less than four minutes remaining but Baca’s blast from just outside the box sailed high.

In the first overtime, Blakely Hockett’s shot from the middle of the 18-yard box sailed high, as well.

“We had way more opportunities than they did and we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Abby Federmann said.

The Tigers will have a quick turnaround, as they travel to Cor Jesu at 4 p.m. Thursday.

