BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents of Northwest Baltimore’s Howard Park called for an end to the shootings in an emergency meeting with Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner after a harrowing week. Last week a 70-year-old woman was found shot dead behind her house on Queensberry Avenue near Pimlico. On Saturday night a mass shooting at an intersection in Gwynn Oak killed three men and injured a 73-year-old man. On Wednesday, a man died after he was found shot in his car at the scene of a crash. Frustration could be heard in the voices of every resident as they spoke to Mayor Brandon Scott...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO