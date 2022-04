The recently passed "Omnibus" funding package from the U.S. Congress is bringing in over $1 billion to Montana law enforcement programs, according to Senator Jon Tester. He said that more money is being provided to several programs - from Community Oriented Policing (COPS) programs to High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Programs (HIDTA). A bump of over $512 million will increase total funding by $126 million for several COPS programs - hiring, an anti-meth task force, tribal law, regional information sharing and bullet proof vests. Even cybercrime investigations will see some funding of about $50 million.

