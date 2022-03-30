Bryant lands URI transfer Antwan Walker
(WPRI) – Bryant University men’s basketball will have a familiar face on the team next season. 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon learned former URI forward Antwan Walker will transfer to Smithfield and play for Jared Grasso and the reigning NEC champion Bulldogs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
