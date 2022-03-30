ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Bryant lands URI transfer Antwan Walker

By Morey Hershgordon
 2 days ago

(WPRI) – Bryant University men’s basketball will have a familiar face on the team next season. 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon learned former URI forward Antwan Walker will transfer to Smithfield and play for Jared Grasso and the reigning NEC champion Bulldogs.

