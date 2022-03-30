GOP candidate for governor Bob Tiernan visits KTVZ

Sarah Palin, the former vice-presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, has announced her return to politics, aiming to run for Congress in her home state in a special election to replace the late Republican Don Young.“Public service is a calling, and I would be honoured to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep Young did for 49 years,” Ms Palin wrote in a statement on Friday.The Alaska politician, who rose to national fame and occasionally mockery as part of John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, said she was seeking a return to Washington to “combat...
