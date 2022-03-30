ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Will Smith’s marriage to his first wife Sheree Zampino after she reacted to Oscars slap

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WILL Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino, has reacted to the Academy Award winner's mid-ceremony altercation with Chris Rock.

Smith and Zampino were married in 1992 and split three years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNcGO_0etjIC5B00
Zampino posed with Smith after his Oscars win Credit: Instagram/shereezampino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOEbF_0etjIC5B00
Smith and Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVslA_0etjIC5B00
Smith has been under scrutiny in recent days following his Oscars altercation with Chris Rock Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUxXL_0etjIC5B00
Zampino was at Elton John's Oscars viewing party when the slap occurred Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Zampino, 54, was sitting next to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards when the infamous slap occurred.

Richards told Extra that Zampino left Elton John's Oscar bash in West Hollywood, California after Smith slapped Rock.

“We were confused, honestly. Now I’m beginning to think it was real,” Richards said. “We were honestly just so shocked.”

Richards couldn't recall Zampino's reaction to the slap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jWPU_0etjIC5B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWkst_0etjIC5B00

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Richard Williams in the film King Richard.

Zampino went on to celebrate alongside Smith, sharing a photo of the two on Instagram.

“Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win! #family1st,” the caption reads.

Zampino also posted a video of the moment Smith won the coveted award with the caption: "Congratulations @willsmith - you are more than deserving! #family1st #oscars #bestactor" and the red heart emoji.

WHO IS SHEREE ZAMPINO?

Born November 16, 1967, Zampino is an American businesswoman, fashion designer, and actress.

She is the founder and CEO of the skincare company Sheree Elizabeth LLC, which she established in 2009. She also owns multiple fashion boutiques.

In 2012, she appeared on the VH1 show Hollywood Exes.

She has appeared on Smith's current wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook talk show Red Table Talk and in a few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Zampino and Smith share one son, Trey Smith.

'ULTIMATE FAILURE'

Smith referred to their divorce as his "ultimate failure" during an interview on Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which also saw him break down in tears as he recalled the events.

Discussing their 1995 divorce - which turned messy due to a custody battle - Smith admitted: "Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me.

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son's mother."

Smith has said that was his last experience with method acting.

'DESPERATELY YEARNING'

Smith has previously admitted to falling for actress Stockard Channing while the two filmed the 1993 film Six Degrees Of Separation - while he was married to Zampino.

In his 2021 memoir, Will, Smith wrote: "Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least."

"She'd married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier [Smith's character in the film].

"And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing."

Smith added: "After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

'WILL SMITH'S EX-WIFE'

In a 2020 interview with ET, Zampino opened up about what it's like living with the label of "Will Smith's ex-wife."

"It could be worse. I could be connected to Charles Manson," she told the media outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0etjIC5B00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0etjIC5B00

"You know, it's not my label, and I can't control the labels that other people put on me. But the reality is, that is a part of my history.

"But I'm not behind anybody," she added. "I'm not in anybody's shadow."

