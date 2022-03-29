ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

By Josh Helmer
 2 days ago

Iowa junior point guard Joe Toussaint announced his decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. The Bronx, N.Y., product averaged 4.3 points per game on 42.3 percent field goal shooting with Iowa during the 2021-22 season.

Toussaint also averaged 3.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The 6-foot, 190 pound guard from Cardinal Hayes High School shot 83.9 percent from the free throw line this past season as well.

Toussaint scored in double-figures for Iowa twice last season. He registered 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting against Alabama State on Nov. 18 and 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting at Virginia on Nov. 29 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an expanded role at another institution. I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish,” Toussaint wrote in his transfer announcement.

Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery thanked Toussaint for his time with the Hawkeyes and his role this past season in helping bring the program’s third Big Ten Tournament title back to Iowa City.

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team. He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward,” McCaffery said in a statement.

Over the course of his three years at Iowa, Toussaint played in 98 games, made 41 starts, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

According to 247Sports , Toussaint was rated as a three-star point guard and the No. 6 player from the state of New York in the 2019 class when he signed with Iowa out of high school.

