Prep Softball: James Monroe stuns Shady Spring; Buckland strikes out 14 against Liberty

Independence's Delaney Buckland (File Photo by Tina Laney)

James Monroe 9, Shady Spring 8

Lindside – Bryleigh Thomas led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple and scored the game winner on Emily Bailey’s fielders choice to defeat Shady Spring 9-8 Tuesday.

Trailing 8-3 in the top of the sixth, the Tigers rallied for five runs to tie the game at eight apiece before the Mavericks answered.

Thomas collected three hits on the night, while Bailey, Shannon Phipps and Kaydence Weikle had two hits apiece.

Bailey ended the night with three RBI. Phipps, Weikle and Madison Booth each drove in two runs.

Kaylee Waddell drove in two runs and scored three times for Shady Spring.

James Monroe travels to Oak Hill Wednesday, while Shady hosts PikeView also Wednesday.

Independence 10, Liberty 0

Delaney Buckland pitched five perfect innings, striking out 14 as Independence defeated county foe Liberty 10-0 Tuesday in Coal City.

Chloe Hart led the charge at the plate goin 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Alyssa Daniels added two hits and an RBI.

Indy improves to 6-2 and will travel to Wyoming East on Wednesday.

L: 000 00x – 0 0 4

I: 151 3X – 10 10 0

Pitching and Catching – L: M. Hill and Hartshorn; I: D.Buckland and Sarah Bragg. WP: Buckland, LP: Hill.

Hitting – L: None. I: K. Bradbury1-3, S. Bragg 1-1 (2B), S. Stanley 1-3, C.Hart 2-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), A. Warden 1-3, A. Daniels 2-3 (RBI), T. White 1-2 (RBI), E. Lilly 1-1 (RBI)

South Charleston 8, Greenbrier East 3

Fairlea – Greenbrier East jumped out to a 2-1 lead after an inning but couldn’t make it hold as South Charleston defeated the Lady Spartans 8-3 Tuesday in Fairlea.

Taylor Boswell homered for East in the loss while Olivia Plybon drove in a run.

East drops to 2-2 and will host Point Pleasant in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Editors’s Note: Greenbrier East lost 8-3, not 8-2 as reflected in the box. The missing run was scored in the bottom of the first by Lindsey Black