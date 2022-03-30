ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Prep Baseball: Midland Trail edges Greenbrier West; Indy rocks Nicholas County; Woodrow blanks Summers

By Rusty Udy
 3 days ago
Independence's Tanner Sipes throws a pitch during a game against GW on March 22 (File Photo/Tina Laney)

Midland Trail 3, Greenbrier West 2

Hico – Midland Trail scored three runs in the first three innings and held on to defeat sectional rival Greenbrier West, 3-2 Tuesday.

Aaron Dempsey had two hits including a double and drove in all three runs for the Patriots. Cody Harrell also had a single and a double, scoring two runs for Trail.

Larry Bigham recorded the win going seven innings and striking out 13 Cavaliers along the way.

Braden McClung and Tucker Gibson had a pair of hits for West and Dale Boone smacked a solo homer. Boone was also the tough-luck loser on the mound, surrendering just four hits on the night.

Midland Trail hosts Shady Spring Wednesday, while Greenbrier West travels to Richwood Wednesday.

GW: 000 101 0 – 2 6 0

MT: 102 000 x – 3 4 1

WP: Bigham; LP: Boone

Hitting – GW: Braden McClung 2-4, Dale Boone 2-3 (HR), Tucker Gibson 2-2 (rbi); MT: Cody Harrell 2-3 (2b), Aaron Dempsey 2-3 (2b, 3 rbi).

Independence 10, Nicholas County 1

Summersville – Independence pounded out 14 hits and rolled past Nicholas County 10-1 Tuesday night.

Elijah Farrington continued his hot early season hitting with four hits, including a double. Atticus Goodson smacked a home run and had a triple, while Michael McKinney, Andy Lester and Tanner Sipes had two hits apiece.

Lester and McKinney each smacked a double.

Four Indy pitchers combined to hold the Grizzlies to one hit with Sipes getting the win.

Independence (3-0) travels to Shady Spring Thursday.

Woodrow Wilson 10, Summers County 0 (5 innings)

Logan Williams hurled a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters and drove in two runs to lead Woodrow Wilson past Summers County 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.

Chase Tolliver had three hits on the day, including a double and also drove in two runs. Danny Dickenson had a double and drove in two runs, while Micah Clay and Reid Warden each had a double and an RBI.

Maddex Simms had a pair of hits and scored twice. Tucker Lambert added a double for the Flying Eagles.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Woodrow Wilson hosts Nicholas County and Summers County hosts James Monroe.

Shady Spring 21, Liberty 0 (5 Innings)

Ten different Tigers pounded hits Tuesday night as Shady Spring dispatched of county foe Liberty 21-0 in five innings in Glen Daniel.

Aden Seabolt led the barrage at the plate with four hits and four RBIs while Alex Johnson and Evan Belcher drove in three runs each.

Colten Tate picked up the win for the Tigers, striking out eight in 3.2 innings of work.

Liberty will host Beckley on Thursday while Shady will host another county foe in Independence that same day.

