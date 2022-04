LAPLACE — The perfect dress has been selected, the matching tux has been rented, and plans have been made. St. Charles Catholic High School juniors and seniors have ordered corsages and boutonnieres, made pre-prom dinner arrangements, and secured a flashy vehicle for arrival at what hopes to be one of the most memorable evenings of the school year…prom. But, what about after prom?

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO