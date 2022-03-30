ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief candidates meet with community members

By Marley Capper
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign community members had a chance Tuesday night to meet the three candidates vying to become the city’s next Police Chief.

Those three candidates are Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson and Timothy Tyler.

Most community members said they want someone who is compassionate, inclusive and who recognizes the importance for diversity. They also said they want someone who can tackle issues impacting the Champaign area, namely recent violence.

“A lot of the problems here are complex, and deep rooted so we need someone who can see the big picture, and get in there and make some sense of it all,” said Robert Haynes of Champaign.

“I think a new chief coming in needs to be able to understand the issues we’re having in this community,” said Von Young, former Police Chief at Parkland College.

Champaign’s Chief of Police position has been empty since August of 2021, when Chief Anthony Cobb resigned to take another position in the state. Several officers have stepped in as Interim Chief since then, but people say they are ready for consistency and for the position to be filled.

Tuesday’s meeting brought the city one step closer to that desire being fulfilled.

The city said they want the new chief to be engaging and dedicated. City Manager Dorothy David and her staff are going through the final round of interviews.

“All of them come with extensive experience in law enforcement between 25 and 30 years of experience,” David said.

Young said there will be an adjustment period when the new chief begins.

“When I became chief of police, I was asked ‘What can we expect to see from you in the first six months?'” Young said. “And the answer I answered that question was ‘You probably won’t even know I’m around because it’s going to take that long to find out what’s wrong, how to fix it and then have a plan to fix those issues.'”

David said the next step is extensive background checks and contract negotiation. She would like the new chief to start by the end of May to the middle of June.

