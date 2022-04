Things are heating up pretty quickly for the Boston Bruins as the calendar is about to turn to April and the final month of the 2021-22 regular season. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, the Toronto Maple Leafs send a clear message to the Black and Gold, the power play is becoming a concern, a new defenseman is settling in nicely while another is finding himself on the outside, former teammates make a return to the TD Garden, and more.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO