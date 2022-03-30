ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
The Hill

Will Biden’s SPR release lower gas prices?

President Biden’s move to release about 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S.’s strategic reserve is expected to result in a modest drop in gasoline prices. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasoline price website GasBuddy, said that prices could drop by 10 to 20 cents per gallon as a result of Biden’s announcement that oil will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
POTUS
Reuters

Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy