Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed. Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia's defence ministry said two Ukrainian...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes —...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
President Biden’s move to release about 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S.’s strategic reserve is expected to result in a modest drop in gasoline prices. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasoline price website GasBuddy, said that prices could drop by 10 to 20 cents per gallon as a result of Biden’s announcement that oil will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of...
A gay Disney employee trashed the company over its opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill recently signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying the company "does not speak" for him. Gary Lucia spoke out on Disney’s opposition to the bill, saying through his experience as a...
Washington, DC (CNN) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn -- the freshman Republican representing North Carolina's 11th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives -- has in recent weeks become the center of chaos within the GOP. At 26 years old, the youngest member of Congress has sparked uproar in...
(CNN) — Concluding one of the more unnerving cases surrounding January 6, a man who brought multiple firearms, Molotov cocktails and other weapons near the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars on Friday. Lonnie Coffman, 72, parked his truck -- filled with 11 Mason...
