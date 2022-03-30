Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to tonight's Powerball. Monday's Powerball lottery for March 28 has a staggering $195million as the top prize, or $123.4million as the cash option. Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET. It comes ahead of Tuesday's Mega Million...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $60 million with a cash option of $37.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The Mega Millions was last won on March 9 when a lottery player in New York won a...
