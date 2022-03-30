ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huberdeau, Lomberg lead Panthers over Canadiens 7-4

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both had two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov each added a goal and an assist for the Atlantic Division leaders, who are tied with Carolina for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have 96 points, though Florida has a game in hand.

Mason Marchment also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Christian Dvorak, Joel Edmundson and Laurent Dauphin scored in the second period for the Canadiens. Chris Wideman had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen stopped 39 shots.

Huberdeau’s second goal, a backhander from in front, put the Panthers ahead 5-4 at 1:19 of the third period.

Marchment’s goal made it 6-4 with 5:17 left, and Barkov added an empty-netter with 2:34 to go.

After trailing 4-1, Montreal scored three goals in 1:42 of the second period, including two 31 seconds apart, to tie it.

Edmundson’s shot from the slot went in with 3:36 left in the period to close to 4-2. Dauphin poked in a loose puck 31 seconds later to make it 4-3, and Dvorak scored from the left circle with 1:54 remaining.

Montreal had five shots in the second.

The Panthers stretched their lead to 3-1 when Bennett poked in a rebound at 2:37 of the second.

Lomberg’s second goal put Florida ahead 4-1. Lomberg took a pass from Barkov in the slot and beat Allen at 7:57 of the second.

Florida tied the score 1-all on Huberdeau’s short-handed goal with 3:43 left in the first. Huberdeau took a feed from Eetu Luostarinen in the slot and backhanded the puck into the top of the net.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead on Lomberg’s shot from the top of the faceoff circle with 2:03 left in the first.

Wideman gave the Canadiens a 1-0 advantage when his shot from the slot beat Bobrovsky at 2:32 of the first.

NEW HOME

The game was the first at home with the Panthers for Claude Giroux since last week’s trade from Philadelphia. The last time Giroux played a “home” game anywhere but Philadelphia — excluding international tournaments — was in November 2012, when he spent nine games playing in Germany with the Berlin Polar Bears during the NHL’s lockout-shortened season.

NOTES: The Panthers offered a tribute to former center Mike Hoffman on the video board in the second period. Hoffman, now with Montreal, scored 65 goals in two seasons with Florida from 2018-20. ... The Panthers have 268 goals, their most in one season. ... Only one team in Panthers history had more wins than this Florida club does, that being the 2015-16 squad that had 47 victories. ... The Canadiens are on pace for the fourth-worst record in team history, and the worst mark by any Montreal club in more than 80 years. Only the 1935-36 (11-26-11), 1925-26 (11-24-1) and 1939-40 (10-33-5) teams were worse.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

