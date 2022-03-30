ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man carjacked by two men with guns in Bucktown

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown Tuesday evening.

At 8:20 p.m., the 42-year-old man was parking his white Audi sport-utility vehicle in the 1800 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two men came up – both armed with handguns.

One of the men demanded the keys to the victim's SUV, and he got out and handed them over.

The carjackers drove off in the man's SUV.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Five detectives are investigating.

