DougCo school board approves superintendent contract

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County school board has approved the contract for its newly chosen superintendent.

Erin Kane will receive a $250,000 salary in the three-year superintendent contract in effect through June 30, 2025. She served as an interim superintendent for the district in 2016.

“Under her leadership, the district’s academic scores increased, employee morale improved, turnover decreased and the annual spending deficit was eliminated,” the Douglas County School District stated in a news release.

The Board of Education approved the contract in a 5-1 vote. Director Susan Meek cast the sole vote in opposition. Director David Ray did not attend the meeting.

Kane replaces Corey Wise, whom the board’s conservative majority fired without cause.

Wise’s firing is the subject of a lawsuit moving through district court. A judge has so far found that the board majority decided to fire Wise in private , a move that skirts Colorado’s open meetings laws.

The issue of whether that voids Wise’s termination is still pending.

