ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Electric scooters returning to Beloit as weather warms

By Adams Publishing Group staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnnYi_0etjDzV700

BELOIT

The electric scooters that made their debut last year in Beloit will be returning to the city this spring.

People can rent the scooters by the minute through an app they can access on their cellphones. The scooters, provided by the company Bird, will be parked at various locations in the city to allow easy access for those interested in using them for transportation or just to take a ride.

Last year, some expressed concern about the scooters, especially when riders rode them on downtown sidewalks where there is heavy pedestrian traffic. City officials are urging scooter riders to use caution and not endanger pedestrians.

Residents are reminded about the city’s ordinance that governs the use of electric scooters in Beloit.

The operation of the Bird scooters is limited to geofenced boundaries identified in the company’s smartphone app. This limits and controls where the scooters, each with a GPS unit tracked by Bird, travels.

Scooter users must be 18 or older.

The following are some basic rules governing the use of the scooters in Beloit:

Users are highly encouraged to wear helmets.Speed limit is 15 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour on multiuse paths.Scooters cannot be operated on city of Beloit roads with a speed limit greater than 25 miles per hour.Users must comply with all traffic regulations as drivers would in a motor vehicle.Users must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.The scooters must not be operated on a sidewalk.

Parking rules

Electric scooters shall be parked upright in a neat and orderly manner.Electric scooters may be parked at bike racks, designated shared scooter parking, geofenced parking locations, private property with the permission of the property owner and sidewalks in some cases.Scooters parked on sidewalks cannot block pedestrian traffic or block crosswalks or driveways. They cannot block vehicle traffic and cannot be placed on bicycle lanes or multi-use paths.The city of Beloit encourages the use of the terrace for parking.

If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello @bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (bird.co) and on their blog (bird.co/blog).

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra

1K+

Followers

976

Posts

188K+

Views

Follow GazetteXtra and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
GazetteXtra

County plans to add 100 electric vehicle stations

Rock County is planning to place 100 solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations using funding from the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed last November. On Thursday, the Rock County Board voted 19-1 in favor of a resolution to use the stations to promote the use of electric vehicles and shift away from gas-powered automobiles. In an email to The Gazette, county Administrator Josh Smith said the as-yet undetermined amount of...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WTOL 11

Shared bikes and scooters return to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shared bikes and scooters are back in downtown Toledo. The city's micromobility program returned March 11 after a winter hiatus. This year's fleet includes 550 Halo pedal bikes, Cosmo seated scooters and Astro standing scooters. “The program restarted March 11 and it’s been great to see...
TOLEDO, OH
Time Out Global

Londoners, how green are electric scooters, really?

In our series ‘How green is it really?’, we dig into eco-trends and find out if they’re as sustainable as we thought. This week: electric scooters. Surely those annoying E-scooters have to at least be good for the environment?. Well, sort of. Lorna Stevenson, who’s doing a...
BICYCLES
Vice

There Are Too Many E-Scooters And Not Enough People Repairing Them

The world was a very different place when I bought my first electric scooter in the Summer of 2019. Before the pandemic, I would only occasionally glimpse a fellow scooter rider on the streets of Brooklyn. Unlike the app-based rental scooters that pollute the streets of San Francisco and other cities, I wanted an electric vehicle that would be all mine—something fast and reliable that I could use to commute to work, effectively reducing my transportation costs to zero.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Beloit, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
GazetteXtra

Tru plans for 90-room hotel advance to Janesville city council

A planned Tru by Hilton hotel at 2702 Pontiac Place has earned the blessing of the city of Janesville’s Plan Commission. The commission on Monday night gave a 5-0 thumbs up to a conditional-use permit for the hotel, which would have 90 rooms over four stories just a quarter-mile east of a future Hy-Vee. That forwards the permit, which provides zoning approval for a hotel use, to the city council at a future meeting. The commission sent a recommendation to the council under a proposed condition that the future hotel’s owners—who also own and operate the adjacent TownePlace Inn and Suites—complete screened fencing between the hotel properties and adjacent businesses.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

For $1, city of Janesville could buy former Sears store for proposed ice arena

JANESVILLE The Janesville City Council is considering buying the former Sears property at Uptown Janesville for $1 and tearing it down to build a new, two-sheet ice arena and conference center in its place. On Monday, at the final city council meeting before the April 5 election, the council will be asked to vote on a purchase agreement that ultimately would allow the city to buy the 100,000-square-foot former Sears...
JANESVILLE, WI
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How first responders are managing high gas prices

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gas prices continue to remain high and medical response teams need their fire trucks and ambulances filled up to respond to your emergencies.  American Medical Response and the Spokane Fire Department are working to manage the costs.  The fire department uses diesel propane and unleaded fuel to fill up.  Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said these types of...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Electric Bicycle#Vehicles#Gps
GazetteXtra

Janesville Public Works director Paul Woodard leaving City Hall

JANESVILLE The city’s Department of Public Works director Paul Woodard is expected to leave his post at City Hall at the end of this week, a move that will spark another search for upper-level leadership in city government. The city now has an active posting for the position of public works director, a position that under the current structure of city government has oversight over six different city offices. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket

JANESVILLE A Janesville downtown with several hundred new apartment units? It’s a future that might not be far off, even if it’s been a long, cold winter fraught with continued inflation and bottlenecks in construction labor and materials. The need exists for a range of housing, with market-rate rentals remaining a particularly tough to button...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Hy-Vee project moves to Janesville City Council for approval

JANESVILLE Hy-Vee’s plans to build a new grocery and restaurant with a drive-thru pharmacy and an online grocery outbuilding off Humes Road and North Lexington Drive are headed to the Janesville City Council. When, we don’t quite know. One city of Janesville planner said the Plan Commission’s 5-0 recommendation to approve a permit for Hy-Vee’s...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville City Council authorizes Sears site purchase

JANESVILLE Some Janesville City Council members called it a “logical next step” while others said the move “puts the cart before the horse.” Either way, the council voted 5-2 Monday to direct the city to negotiate buying the 100,000-square-foot former Sears building at Uptown Janesville for $1 plus about $6,000 in closing costs to groom the property as the potential spot for a new ice arena and convention space. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
GazetteXtra

Growth and expansion central to Milton’s vision moving forward

The City of Milton has plenty to be happy about over the last year, as 2021 brought monumental changes to a city transitioning into a period of expansion. As was the case with towns throughout the state and country, Milton withstood many of the economic and staffing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, Milton finds itself in the midst of growing its local infrastructure, housing and revamping its Fire/EMS services. ...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Nearly one-third of Janesville residents say city isn’t welcoming, survey finds

JANESVILLE While most residents surveyed last year seem to think Janesville is a good city to live in, nearly one-third of respondents said the community is not welcoming to everyone, according to survey results released last week. And while most respondents were happy with most city services, about half were unhappy with the city’s roads and one-third do not trust city leaders. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
976
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy