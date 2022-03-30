Electric scooters returning to Beloit as weather warms

BELOIT

The electric scooters that made their debut last year in Beloit will be returning to the city this spring.

People can rent the scooters by the minute through an app they can access on their cellphones. The scooters, provided by the company Bird, will be parked at various locations in the city to allow easy access for those interested in using them for transportation or just to take a ride.

Last year, some expressed concern about the scooters, especially when riders rode them on downtown sidewalks where there is heavy pedestrian traffic. City officials are urging scooter riders to use caution and not endanger pedestrians.

Residents are reminded about the city’s ordinance that governs the use of electric scooters in Beloit.

The operation of the Bird scooters is limited to geofenced boundaries identified in the company’s smartphone app. This limits and controls where the scooters, each with a GPS unit tracked by Bird, travels.

Scooter users must be 18 or older.

The following are some basic rules governing the use of the scooters in Beloit:

Users are highly encouraged to wear helmets.Speed limit is 15 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour on multiuse paths.Scooters cannot be operated on city of Beloit roads with a speed limit greater than 25 miles per hour.Users must comply with all traffic regulations as drivers would in a motor vehicle.Users must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.The scooters must not be operated on a sidewalk.

Parking rules

Electric scooters shall be parked upright in a neat and orderly manner.Electric scooters may be parked at bike racks, designated shared scooter parking, geofenced parking locations, private property with the permission of the property owner and sidewalks in some cases.Scooters parked on sidewalks cannot block pedestrian traffic or block crosswalks or driveways. They cannot block vehicle traffic and cannot be placed on bicycle lanes or multi-use paths.The city of Beloit encourages the use of the terrace for parking.

If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello @bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (bird.co) and on their blog (bird.co/blog).