WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro is collecting toiletry items for people in Ukraine, displaced by the war happening in their country. They're partnering with the humanitarian arm of the Church of Nazarene to provide items like toothbrushes, shampoo and stuffed animals for children. Those interested in donating, but not shopping, can also give a monetary donation, which would go toward the purchase of care kits.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO