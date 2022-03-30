First Warning Forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 3/27/22: When gunshots echoed in the streets outside of a nearby bar Saturday night it caused quite a commotion for Lowell Autsin. “I was trying to drive back to my apartment but everyone was scrambling around trying to avoid the area,” said Austin. His...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire on the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue in Huntington early Wednesday morning. The inside was heavily damaged. Firefighters say no one was injured. It’s unclear if anyone lived at the home. A West Virginia fire marshal is investigating the cause.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a brush fire on Rt. 60 in Boyd County across from the Super Quik. It started about 3 Thursday morning. According to Boyd County 911 dispatchers, a transformer blew behind a house, but the home is not on fire. No injuries have...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have shut down a road in Saint Albans Wednesday after a head-on crash. Dispatchers say the crash happened at 308 Winfield Road. According to deputies, an SUV went left of center and hit a pickup truck traveling the opposite direction. Emergency crews had...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, WSAZ shared concerns drivers in one community have during their daily commute due to a major road slip in their neighborhood. Neighbors say part of Upper Mud River Road in Lincoln County started slipping two to three years ago and has only gotten worse over time.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters. The home is located along Trace Fork Road. When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house. Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter comeback means spring setback. The weather has taken several marked changes this week. We started with spring sunshine endured a rash of summer-like thundersqualls. Friday’s grey overcast and chilly air lent the look and feel of autumn. Now we come full circle this weekend as OLM, Old Man Winter makes a comeback.
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- All eastbound lanes I-64 have reopened at exit 179 in Carter County following two overnight crashes. The crash sent one person to the hospital. Now, Kentucky State Police are investigating what led up to the first crash. Troopers say the first crash happened when the...
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ve shared numerous stories showing the struggles many West Virginians have getting answers from the state Division of Highways. However, it’s not just everyday citizens struggling. Even members of the West Virginia Legislature like Del. Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, are struggling to get answers.
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Wayne County say they managed to knock down flames at a home along East Lynn Road in about 10 minutes. The fire happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. According to 911 dispatchers, everyone inside the home got out safely. No one was injured. Firefighters...
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman lost her life in an early Wednesday morning crash and Kentucky State Police are investigating. A release from the Kentucky State Police states the collision between a semi and an SUV happened just after 6 a.m. on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have worked throughout the day to restore the electric and gas in a. neighborhood affected by Wednesday’s brush fires. The sights and smells of the blaze are still evident on the singed hill. WSAZ spoke with Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley who...
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver traveling east on Route 75 crossed the center line and hit a Wayne County deputy’s vehicle Wednesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Lavalette. The driver was cited for driving left of center, expired...
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A road in Greenup County has been closed in both directions due to a downed tree and power lines. Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street. The Sandy Hook Fire Department says they got the call about the downed tree just after 4:30 a.m.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rare wildfire event happened Wednesday across the region as strong winds, near record high temperatures and parched humidity levels gave our climate the look and feel of the Arizona desert. As of late afternoon-evening, there were numerous fires across the region as any spark from...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and a woman are wanted in connection with a business break-in where two vehicles were stolen. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened the weekend of March 26-27 at Diversified Oil and Gas, located in the 300 block of Koala Lane in Elkview.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The remains of a U.S. Marine killed during a NATO military training exercise returned home Friday afternoon. U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore’s family stood on the tarmac as the plane carrying their loved one’s body landed at Tri-State Airport. Moore, 24, of...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Jamaican spot is open in Charleston. Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant is located on Lee Street East in Charleston. Their new hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30a.m. to 7:30p.m., Saturday from noon to 7:00p.m. These hours begin on April 5th. Check out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle accident has closed the slow lane of I64 West between Institute and Cross Lanes. Dispatchers say a car went over a guardrail. No word on any injuries or when the lane will re-open. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
