First Warning Forecast

Carter County, KY

WSAZ
 2 days ago

WSAZ reaches out to Kings Island on safety precautions.

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Two shootings in a week near Huntington bar raise concern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 3/27/22: When gunshots echoed in the streets outside of a nearby bar Saturday night it caused quite a commotion for Lowell Autsin. “I was trying to drive back to my apartment but everyone was scrambling around trying to avoid the area,” said Austin. His...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire heavily damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire on the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue in Huntington early Wednesday morning. The inside was heavily damaged. Firefighters say no one was injured. It’s unclear if anyone lived at the home. A West Virginia fire marshal is investigating the cause.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle brush fire on Rt. 60

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a brush fire on Rt. 60 in Boyd County across from the Super Quik. It started about 3 Thursday morning. According to Boyd County 911 dispatchers, a transformer blew behind a house, but the home is not on fire. No injuries have...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Road in Kanawha Co. shut down due to head-on accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have shut down a road in Saint Albans Wednesday after a head-on crash. Dispatchers say the crash happened at 308 Winfield Road. According to deputies, an SUV went left of center and hit a pickup truck traveling the opposite direction. Emergency crews had...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Home in Ripley destroyed by flames

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters. The home is located along Trace Fork Road. When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house. Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene...
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Spring beauty 101

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring has sprung, and dermatologist Dr. Flor Mayoral joined Susan on Studio 3 with the scoop on beauty buys you need to know about.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Winter comeback means spring setback

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter comeback means spring setback. The weather has taken several marked changes this week. We started with spring sunshine endured a rash of summer-like thundersqualls. Friday’s grey overcast and chilly air lent the look and feel of autumn. Now we come full circle this weekend as OLM, Old Man Winter makes a comeback.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- All eastbound lanes I-64 have reopened at exit 179 in Carter County following two overnight crashes. The crash sent one person to the hospital. Now, Kentucky State Police are investigating what led up to the first crash. Troopers say the first crash happened when the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Wayne County say they managed to knock down flames at a home along East Lynn Road in about 10 minutes. The fire happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. According to 911 dispatchers, everyone inside the home got out safely. No one was injured. Firefighters...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Lewis County crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman lost her life in an early Wednesday morning crash and Kentucky State Police are investigating. A release from the Kentucky State Police states the collision between a semi and an SUV happened just after 6 a.m. on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Brush fire closes down Lincoln County elementary school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have worked throughout the day to restore the electric and gas in a. neighborhood affected by Wednesday’s brush fires. The sights and smells of the blaze are still evident on the singed hill. WSAZ spoke with Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley who...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver hits deputy’s vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver traveling east on Route 75 crossed the center line and hit a Wayne County deputy’s vehicle Wednesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Lavalette. The driver was cited for driving left of center, expired...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road closed in Greenup Co. due to downed power line

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A road in Greenup County has been closed in both directions due to a downed tree and power lines. Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street. The Sandy Hook Fire Department says they got the call about the downed tree just after 4:30 a.m.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

More wind than rain with arriving storm front

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rare wildfire event happened Wednesday across the region as strong winds, near record high temperatures and parched humidity levels gave our climate the look and feel of the Arizona desert. As of late afternoon-evening, there were numerous fires across the region as any spark from...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Pair wanted in business break-in involving vehicle thefts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and a woman are wanted in connection with a business break-in where two vehicles were stolen. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened the weekend of March 26-27 at Diversified Oil and Gas, located in the 300 block of Koala Lane in Elkview.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

American hero returns home to be laid to rest

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The remains of a U.S. Marine killed during a NATO military training exercise returned home Friday afternoon. U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore’s family stood on the tarmac as the plane carrying their loved one’s body landed at Tri-State Airport. Moore, 24, of...
CATLETTSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Jamaican spot is open in Charleston. Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant is located on Lee Street East in Charleston. Their new hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30a.m. to 7:30p.m., Saturday from noon to 7:00p.m. These hours begin on April 5th. Check out...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Accident closes slow lane of I64 West

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle accident has closed the slow lane of I64 West between Institute and Cross Lanes. Dispatchers say a car went over a guardrail. No word on any injuries or when the lane will re-open. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
CROSS LANES, WV

