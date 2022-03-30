Charles Lester Kempf, 95

Homer Eugene Gartrell, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 24th 2022. Homer was born in Leesville, Ohio but at the age of one his family moved to Lakeland, FL. It was in Lakeland where he met the love of his life Barbara. Their first formal introduction was when Homer gave up his bus seat to Barbara after she became ill after school in 1953. While this was the first time Homer formally showed Barbara his caring and generosity it would not be his last. Homer soon graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954 where he made lots of lasting memories playing football and making friends. After graduating high school he went to work for the family business, Polk County Tile. In 1956, Homer married Barbara and began their 65 years of marriage. Homer laid tile full time through 1966. It was a relationship with a former teacher and principal, Earl Stokes, who mentored and eventually led Homer to pursue a new career in teaching. In 1966 Homer began the process many were not strong enough or willing to take, working full time and going to school at nights to work towards his teaching degree. Prior to obtaining his degree he would face some of life’s highest highs and lowest of lows.

