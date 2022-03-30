ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals' Jonathan Bowlan: Throws bullpen session

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bowlan (elbow) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Bowlan underwent...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
FOX 2

Cardinals send Nolan Gorman, others to minor leagues

ST. LOUIS–The work of getting the Cardinals roster down to 28 in time for next Thursday’s season opener, St. Louis sent nine players to the club’s minor league camp Wednesday, including the organization’s top positional prospect Nolan Gorman. Gorman started spring training with a path to making the Major League opening day roster as part […]
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rule Changes 2022: ‘Shohei Ohtani' Rule Becomes Official

Expanded rosters, 'Ohtani rule' among 2022 rule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball and the players union have agreed to a series of rule changes that will go into effect this season. MLB announced the changes Thursday, which include:. Rosters will expand from 26 to 28...
MLB
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Steady as ever

Perez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. The three-hit game lifted Perez's spring slash line to .348/.375/.565 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in eight games. The 31-year-old catcher appeared in a career-high 161 games last season, posting an eye-popping 48 homers, 121 RBI, 88 runs scored and a .273/.316/.544 slash line. He's likely to be a near-everyday presence either behind the dish or as the designated hitter -- don't expect Cam Gallagher to draw much playing time from Perez, who remains one of the top catchers in the league even with the threat of regression looming.
MLB
ESPN

Kansas City Royals exercise option to keep manager Mike Matheny through 2023 season

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves Thursday's start

Weaver exited Thursday's Cactus League start against the Padres with an apparent finger injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver allowed two hits and two walks and had three strikeouts over three scoreless frames before leaving with an apparent blister or fingernail issue during the fourth inning. The team should update his status in the near future, but the right-hander's status for Opening Day since the April 7 opener is only a week away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Struggling in spring

Staumont has allowed five runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in four Cactus League games. It's too early to worry much about his performance, but it's a little concerning to see him struggle. The right-hander was excellent as part of a closer committee last season, logging five saves, 16 holds, a 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB in 64 appearances. He only allowed 0.8 HR/9 while flexing a 96.6 mph average on his fastball. Staumont enters the season in the mix for high-leverage innings again, though Scott Barlow is expected to get the majority of the save chances at the start of 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws four innings

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better," the manager said. "He's able to execute better, just in a much better place." In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold him back to follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. If that's the case he'll pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Dominant in spring training

Brentz has allowed just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings in four Cactus League games. Brentz is looking to build off of a solid rookie campaign -- he went 5-2 with two saves, 15 holds, a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB across 64 innings last season. The southpaw's strong start to the spring should keep him in the mix for high-leverage situations, along with the likes of Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Amir Garrett. Brentz isn't likely to see a lot of save chances early on, but he could help in fantasy formats that count holds.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gathers two more hits

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Padres. Perdomo made his second start at short since news broke about Nick Ahmed's shoulder injury. It's an injury with no definitive timetable, and Ahmed could eventually require surgery. Perdomo is 4-for-6 with two walks, a home run and three runs scored in three appearances this week. There's a very good chance he's the Opening Day shortstop for the Diamondbacks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Struggles versus Giants

Hernandez allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and struck out four in 2.2 innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. Hernandez has gotten rocked through two spring starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) in 4.2 innings. That's not great for the 25-year-old, who is far from assured a spot in the rotation given the Royals' mix of established veterans and prospects competing for starting roles. Hernandez would likely need to show something better in his next spring start to get an edge over Jackson Kowar, though both of them could be ticketed to the bullpen or Triple-A Omaha if the Royals employ a five-man rotation. Hernandez started 11 of his 24 outings last season, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 74:41 K:BB through 85.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and the corner infield positions.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Cactus League report: Michael Kopech to make his 1st spring start for White Sox as Cubs’ Drew Smyly tests new changeup

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech will be on the mound in Cactus League game for the first time this spring Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. Left-hander Drew Smyly tested a split-changeup Wednesday, a pitch he hopes to use more this year after finding the grip in the offseason. Chicago Tribune baseball writers Meghan Montemurro and LaMond Pope will provide updates from the ...
MLB

