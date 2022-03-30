Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Hits milestone mark Tuesday

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO