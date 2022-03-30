ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Hits milestone mark Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Aho scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Aho...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Adds Second Consecutive Win in Victory Over Flyers

The Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers for its first-ever Pride Night and the second matchup between these two teams this month. Though, this time around they were without key player Claude Giroux who was traded early last week. The Wild got out to an early lead and kept pressing all throughout the game. They had two goals in each period until the third when the Flyers got their only goal.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek expected to miss six weeks

When the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to add a goaltender at the trade deadline, many questioned the decision given the injury history (and struggles) of both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. It appears as though the worst has come true, as while Campbell slowly works his way back from a rib injury, Mrazek is now expected to miss six weeks following his injury earlier this week. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, who spoke with reporters including Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the netminder is undergoing further evaluation but is out for the rest of the regular season.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

Kotkaniemi out at least two weeks for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least two weeks for the Carolina Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured Monday by a check from Washington Capitals center Lars Eller late in the third period of a 6-1 win. "It's going to be at least...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Finn
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Panthers, Rangers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canadiens

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News Jonathan Huberdeau is having one of the best seasons in history by a left winger, the New York Rangers had one of the best months in their history, and Sidney Crosby climbs in the all-time points list. Then we go to Eastern Canada for the tear the two Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars have been on, a disappointing season overall by the Montreal Canadiens, and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.
NHL
News Channel Nebraska

Perbix signs first NHL contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA BAY, Fl. -- A former member of the Omaha Lancers has signed his first NHL contract. The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the signing of Nicklaus Perbix today. Perbix was a member of the Lancers during the 2017-2018 hockey season where he registered four goals and 25 assists in 56 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy