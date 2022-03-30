ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Multi-point night in OT loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jarvis had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Jarvis put the Hurricanes...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Logan Thompson's first shutout leads Knights past Kraken

Logan Thompson made 22 saves for his first NHL shutout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday. Shea Theodore, Michael Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas, which won its third in a row as it chases a Western Conference playoff berth. Marchessault also had an assist.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
Reuters

Valeri Nichushkin scores twice as Avalanche top Flames

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference’s top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado...
NHL
Sebastian Aho
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers shut out Blackhawks for record 28th win at home

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Aleksander Barkov. Holding onto first place in the Atlantic Division with a stellar record of 46-15-6, the Panthers set a new franchise record by registering their league-leading 28th win of the season on home ice. "It's been great,"...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Fight Back in Third Period, Fall 3-2 to Stars in OT

Anaheim tied the game late in the third period, but Jamie Benn buried the overtime-clinching goal, giving the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. Despite earning a standings point, the loss pushed Anaheim's winless streak to 11 games and dropped the club to 27-30-12...
NHL
#Hurricanes
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
FOX Sports

Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche, who earned...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell to return, start Saturday at Flyers

Just one day after Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that temporary starting goaltender Petr Mrazek would be out for at least six weeks with a groin injury, Keefe shared positive news regarding his team's depth chart. Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Keefe told reporters that goalie...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov Ties Franchise Record in Loss to Penguins

The Minnesota Wild finished up their homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night and their winning streak came to an end. The game was high energy from the start and lasted all the way until the final goal in overtime. The Penguins got out to an early lead a minute into the game and things were quiet for a little while. The Wild answered back halfway through the period and held the tie until the beginning of the second.
NHL

