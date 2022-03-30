ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Blows three leads in OT loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Raanta stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES UPDATE CLAYTON KELLER'S STATUS, SHARE INJURY DIAGNOSIS

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was involved in a dangerous incident during Wednesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks. Keller went to take the puck to the net when he loses his balance and crashes hard into the boards. Keller was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Sting
ClutchPoints

Coyotes star Clayton Keller’s inspiring message to fans after scary injury

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Finn
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
The Associated Press

Wheeler lifts Jets to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory. Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy