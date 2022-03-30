Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 052...053...068...069...070...082...083...091...092...093 094 AND 098 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any lingering hot spots or smoldering areas from yesterday`s prescribed burns will need to be closely monitored today.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 16 DAYS AGO