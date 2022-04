GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHR) – Perhaps scheduling school picture day on St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the best idea. One elementary school in Indiana learned that the hard way. The green screen placed behind students for school photos typically transports the child to a scene of trees or maybe even a waterfront view. But at Sugar Grove Elementary, since so many children were wearing green-colored clothing for St. Patrick’s Day, the photos left body parts transparent.

