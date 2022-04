On a crowded day at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom we’ve probably all wished we could have the park to ourselves, even if only for a little while. The good news is that such a thing is possible. And while I’m fairly certain that doing so really isn’t cheap, I’ve looked into wedding prices on property, based on a new viral video, it looks like you might get what you pay for.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO