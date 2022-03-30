ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Arkansas cheerleaders go viral for removing a stuck ball during March Madness

5NEWS
5NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An intense Elite 8 game between Arkansas and Duke suddenly came to a halt because the basketball got stuck in the goal. "We see the ball get stuck up there and I'm like, kind of looking around like, 'oh, here we go. It's time,’” said University of Arkansas...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
5NEWS
5NEWS

12K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar staff receives $50,000 tip

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville bar received a huge surprise during the Arkansas Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga Thursday, March 24. Workers at Farrell's Lounge on Dickson Street received a $50,000 donation from Ally Bank during halftime of the Arkansas game. The bank also picked up the tab for every customer at the restaurant Thursday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas comes from behind for 16-8 win over Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Trailing by six runs entering the bottom of the third, No. 2 Arkansas blasted its way out of an early hole with three home runs and pulled off a come-from-behind 16-8 win over Little Rock (11-10) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. It was Arkansas'...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 16 News

WATCH: Arkansas players give update on spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team returned to the practice field on Tuesday. “As you all know, this is the SEC, this is Arkansas. We kind of pride ourselves on a tough style of football. At the end of the day, it’s all love on both sides, but we’re just trying to compete,” […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Walton
KARK

Arkansas Readies for Regional Action in Norman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 18 Gymbacks are set for their 18th-straight NCAA gymnastics regional appearance and begin their journey with semifinal action in Norman, Okla. on Thursday. Arkansas will square off against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Arizona State and No. 32 Arizona at 7 p.m. in the...
NORMAN, OK
5NEWS

Topgolf Live teeing off in Razorback Stadium this May

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Topgolf fans and Razorback fans will soon be able to combine two of their favorite things at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Topgolf Live will bring an immersive golf experience to Razorback Stadium May 5-8. Golfers will get to tee up inside the stadium, getting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#The Chase Center#Bleacher#Espn
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy