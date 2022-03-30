Elon blanks HPU on diamond, 7-0

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s bats were more chilly than the cool evening at Truist Point on Tuesday.

The Panthers mustered just six hits against four Elon pitchers and fell 7-0 in a nonconference matchup before an announced crowd of just over 500.

“I thought hands down, it was our worst offensive performance of the season,” HPU coach Joey Hammond said after his team fell to 9-16. “It was extremely undisciplined. I felt like we got out of our plan and weren’t willing to make the adjustments we needed to make. And what they did wasn’t a surprise. We knew what they were going to do and we weren’t willing to do what we needed to do.”

HPU put more than one runner on base in an inning just twice — on a hit and a walk in the fifth and on hits by the first two batters in the ninth. A double play ended the threat in the fifth, and the promising start to the ninth withered to nothing on two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice.

Shea Sprague, who started on the mound for the Phoenix (13-11), allowed one hit and struck out two in three innings in getting the win. Jake Nolan gave up one hit in two innings. Ben Sieracki surrendered two in three innings, and Ben Simon allowed the two in the ninth.

“We weren’t waiting for pitches or on the right pitch,” Hammond said. “We were looking for what we wanted to hit instead of what we were going to get to hit. They weren’t going to give in. They weren’t going to give us the fastball middle in so we could launch it out of the yard. They weren’t going to do that. I felt we had too many at-bats where we were trying to do that.”

Charlie Klingler and Justin Ebert did muster two hits each and no one else had more than one.

“We had some spurts where we were doing what we should,” Hammond said. “But we couldn’t stack any hits together to put any multiple guys on base and put any pressure on them.”

HPU starter Louis Stallone (0-2) took the loss. He kept Elon off the board until the Phoenix started the third with four straight hits and scored three runs — the first on an RBI double that followed a leadoff single and the other two on a ground-rule double to left.

A total of seven HPU pitchers saw action. Reid Viar gave up a RBI single in the fourth. The Phoenix scored two unearned runs in the fifth — one on a throwing error and the other on a passed ball — and Will Vergantino smacked a solo homer to left in the seventh against Sean Duffey.

The Panthers return to action with a three-game Big South series at USC Upstate that begins Friday.