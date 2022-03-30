ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

By Naythan Bryant
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HI1sv_0etjALk200

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads.

Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery.

According to the Associated Press, some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people while others say that all black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.

The task force could vote on eligibility Tuesday after putting it off last month. Governor Gavin Newsom created the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a plan to study the institution of slavery and to educate the public about its findings.

We asked: Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWh3p_0etjALk200
With 885 votes, 15 percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not.

“Reparations look different for different people, and it’s hard to determine a one-size-fits-all solution. At least the state is looking at the systemic racism that still exists here.’

Katie Avery, Facebook user

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 185

eramthgin
2d ago

Feels like taxation on an unrepresented cause. Remember nothing is free. What about Irish they were slaves treated like dirt also. Even when people have it the best. The whine just keeps going.

Reply(2)
60
Andronica CoKo Perkins
1d ago

I feel like our elders who are still alive and went thru some sort of slavery or was a direct child of a slave should reccieve it. not us as grandchildren an greats. our generation just want the racism to stop. this generation doesn't need any handouts we can work for our own!!!

Reply(3)
38
Kristine Lynn Wallace
1d ago

correct me if im wrong but wasnt it President Abe Lincoln that set out to abolish slavery?A white man by the way,and he did do exactly that.Not to mention the civil war.I believe any 'reparations' should go to the ones who were enslaved.Politicians need to stop trying to bribe people to get votes.Like the democrats are doing with this immagration thing.Mexican votes is whats on the table as well as black votes.

Reply(4)
29
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KGET

Is Governor Gavin Newsom to blame for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s most influential Republican lawmakers gathered in Rosedale this morning to talk about oil. They were all unified around one message: ramp up oil production domestically, especially in Kern County. “Ever since Gavin Newsom has become governor…. more than a 1,000 permits sit on his desk. So what does that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fifteen Percent#African Americans#Slavery#Racism#Black Californians#Black Americans#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
KTLA

CA to stop requiring vaccine proof, negative tests at concerts, other large indoor events

California will lift COVID-19 vaccine and negative test requirements for large indoor events like concerts and games starting April 1, state officials announced last week. Verification of full vaccination against COVID-19 and pre-entry negative test results will be strongly recommended by the state — but no longer required — at indoor “mega” events with more […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy