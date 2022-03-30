A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads.

Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery.

According to the Associated Press, some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people while others say that all black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.

The task force could vote on eligibility Tuesday after putting it off last month. Governor Gavin Newsom created the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a plan to study the institution of slavery and to educate the public about its findings.

We asked: Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

With 885 votes, 15 percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not.

“Reparations look different for different people, and it’s hard to determine a one-size-fits-all solution. At least the state is looking at the systemic racism that still exists here.’ Katie Avery, Facebook user

