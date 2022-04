The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team has a long and illustrious history, one that saw the team of 2019 walk away with the NCAA Tournament title, the highlight of the Cavaliers’ 117-year history. The team is the only ACC program to have earned number one seeds in all four regions of the NCAA Tournament, which makes it not surprising that several of its former students now grace the court in basketball’s elite competition, the NBA. In this article, we look at four former Cavaliers who are now playing in the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO