The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report from the state. Tyre Sampson, 14, fell last Thursday from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando, authorities said. The FreeFall takes riders up and then drops them nearly 400 feet at speeds that reach more than 75 mph, according to the park.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO