(Atlantic) Jada Jensen scored two goals in each half and Mattie Dvorak knocked in one goal for Atlantic in their win on Thursday. The Trojans opened up a newly renovated complex at the Atlantic High School in style with a 5-0 decision over Perry. Atlantic had been 0-6 in their history against the Jayettes including a tough 2-1 loss last season. Jada Jensen picked up where she left off last season when she scored 27 goals.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO