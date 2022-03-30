Cornerstone Baseball Players Breaking Records, Eagles undefeated in WHAC

"Honestly it's just that we have a better team this year and I feel confident with everyone behind me, and in front of me. It just gives me confidence that my teammates have my back no matter what I do," said senior infielder Austin Hurt.

It's easy to see how that confidence has made an impact. Cornerstone senior infielder Austin Hurt has racked in 10 homers in their first 18 games. He now holds the schools game, season and career record.

"Lots of time in the weight room during the off season. Kind of gets boring some times because all you're doing is lifting weights and hitting inside but you get to have fun with your friends too so those guys really help push me," said Hurt

"I mean he's really been awesome the last two years. He's a tough out. It helps everyone in the lineup the guys hitting before and the guys hitting after. As a coach, it's great to see your guys play at a high level and see their hard work pay off. So for me I just get to sit back and watch them perform which is excellent," said Head Coach Chuck Lowitzki.

Austin isn't the only Golden Eagle getting attention. His teammate Grant Young was named WHAC player of the week for the second time this season and now hold an NAIA record for innings pitched without an earned run.

"Yeah it was really exciting, I mean it was a great honor and yeah just proud to be apart of this organization and get one for the school," said Grant Young.

Headed into the second weekend of conference play, Cornerstone is undefeated in their league with sweeps over Siena Heights and U of M Dearborn.

"I thought we got some good momentum in Florida and it's nice when we can carry that into the conference season and do it well, which had happened. We've had some great performances by a few players and we're hoping to keep momentum now," said Coach Lowitzki.

Next up will be a pair of home games against two of the best WHAC teams Northwestern Ohio and Indiana Tech.

"It was nice to get those four wins and start conference on a high note. We have an eight game stretch that's going to be tough but we're going to put our best foot forward," said Hurt.

"I'm happy to play with these guys and I'm excited for the rest of conference play. Got some tough games coming up in the next few weeks and I'm excited to get those going and see what we can do," said Young