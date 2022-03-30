ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Cornerstone Baseball Players Breaking Records, Eagles undefeated in WHAC

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xgkc_0etj8X7T00

"Honestly it's just that we have a better team this year and I feel confident with everyone behind me, and in front of me. It just gives me confidence that my teammates have my back no matter what I do," said senior infielder Austin Hurt.

It's easy to see how that confidence has made an impact. Cornerstone senior infielder Austin Hurt has racked in 10 homers in their first 18 games. He now holds the schools game, season and career record.

"Lots of time in the weight room during the off season. Kind of gets boring some times because all you're doing is lifting weights and hitting inside but you get to have fun with your friends too so those guys really help push me," said Hurt

"I mean he's really been awesome the last two years. He's a tough out. It helps everyone in the lineup the guys hitting before and the guys hitting after. As a coach, it's great to see your guys play at a high level and see their hard work pay off. So for me I just get to sit back and watch them perform which is excellent," said Head Coach Chuck Lowitzki.

Austin isn't the only Golden Eagle getting attention. His teammate Grant Young was named WHAC player of the week for the second time this season and now hold an NAIA record for innings pitched without an earned run.

"Yeah it was really exciting, I mean it was a great honor and yeah just proud to be apart of this organization and get one for the school," said Grant Young.

Headed into the second weekend of conference play, Cornerstone is undefeated in their league with sweeps over Siena Heights and U of M Dearborn.

"I thought we got some good momentum in Florida and it's nice when we can carry that into the conference season and do it well, which had happened. We've had some great performances by a few players and we're hoping to keep momentum now," said Coach Lowitzki.

Next up will be a pair of home games against two of the best WHAC teams Northwestern Ohio and Indiana Tech.

"It was nice to get those four wins and start conference on a high note. We have an eight game stretch that's going to be tough but we're going to put our best foot forward," said Hurt.

"I'm happy to play with these guys and I'm excited for the rest of conference play. Got some tough games coming up in the next few weeks and I'm excited to get those going and see what we can do," said Young

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
YourErie

Cathedral Prep Names Krahe New Football Head Coach

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Cathedral Prep announced its new head football coach at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Following the retirement of Mike Mischler, who coached the Cathedral Prep Ramblers for 20 years, Cathedral Prep has named Mike Krahe as head football coach. Krahe worked as Cathedral Prep’s defensive assistant and coordinator from 2013 to 2019. During […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Mary Free Bed Pacers head to NWBA National Tournament

"This is our March Madness, this is our happy time," says Coach Lee Montogomery. Tournament season is here for the Mary Free Bed Pacers. "Oh my gosh it's so exciting it's been a while since we played obviously we had a whole season off because of Covid, not just the national tournament. it's really exciting," said Lianna Newbeck.
BASKETBALL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

East Kentwood Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

East Kentwood has officially hired their new boys basketball for the 2022-2023 season. Mike Thomas was named the Head Coach for the Falcons on Wednesday. Thomas is no stranger to the West side of the state. Early in his coaching career he was the leader at Kalamazoo Central and led the Maroon Giants to back to back Class A championships.
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville advances to semifinals with "complete team win"

Edwardsville's win over Maine South on Friday was the team's most complete win, according to EHS coach David Lipe. EHS won 6-3 in the Champions I quarterfinals of the Edwardsville Spring Invitational to advance to the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center at EHS. Pending weather, EHS will play the winner of Dunlap and Hersey.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Columbus Dispatch

Softball: New coach Josh Abbott, Bexley Lions building for future

The Bexley softball team will be looking to pick up traction with a young group of players and a new coach. Josh Abbott is in his first year leading any program after serving as an assistant at Patriot Prep in 2019. He was supposed to be the varsity coach at Patriot Prep in 2020, but the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring, he was a middle school baseball coach at New Albany.
BEXLEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Baseball Players#Home Games#Golden Eagle#Whac#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State faces rival Michigan for first offseason matchup

Ohio State junior setter Mac Podraza (10) celebrates during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21, 2021. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. After a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 2021 season, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team has once again taken the court to hone its skills heading into next season.
The Times-Gazette

Three locals named All-Ohioans in boys basketball

The Division I, II, III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were recently announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and three locals were named to the teams. Ashland's Luke Denbow was a second-team selection and Grayson Steury earned honorable mention accolades in Division I. Northwestern's Brett Alberts was an...
ASHLAND, OH
The Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Triway dominates Orrville in baseball and softball

Triway scored in every inning but the first as it rolled past Orrville. The Titans put up a 13-run third inning. Emma Hudson led the way, going 5-for-5, including a double and five RBIs for the Titans. There was Hanna Massaro, Clowie Flinner and Haylee Pruitt punching three hits apiece while Emily Yacapraro, Carter Wachtel and Madison Fatzinger each had two hits. Massaro doubled, tripled and scored twice, and Hailey Massaro, Flinner and Fatzinger each had two RBIs and Pruitt drove in three,
ORRVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Four Zanesville Athletes Sign NLI

ZANESVILLE, OH- Four Zanesville Blue Devils Football players have signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the college level. Michael Norman, Joey Brown, and Taysean Simpson will continue their academic and athletic careers at Muskingum University while Brody Goldsmith will be playing at Otterbein University.
ZANESVILLE, OH
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy