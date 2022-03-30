ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple assaulted while waiting for Uber in downtown Denver

By CB Cotton
 2 days ago
A couple was trying to get home but instead was left bruised and battered. Now the Denver Police Department is investigating the incident.

The boyfriend and girlfriend, both in their mid-twenties, did not want to share their names but decided to share details of the incident in hopes of warning others.

"We had ran into one of my friends and just got drinks with her at a bar... and we were about to leave. [We were] waiting for an Uber," the woman said.

The Uber never came, only an ambulance.

The couple said just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, while they were waiting for their ride at the intersection of 18th and Larimer, a man on a scooter nearly collided with them.

"He slammed his scooter down and was sort of being confrontational right away and got in my face," the boyfriend said. "Then he called his group over."

The pair said the group was comprised of at least four men and two women.

"A few of the female attackers came and started hitting me and punching me, and they pushed both of us to the ground. I remember one minute just laying on the ground and wondering when it's going to be over and just screaming and crying for help," the young woman said. "[My boyfriend] got a bloody nose, I got a black eye."

Bruises and abrasions are scattered on the couple's arms, and the skin around one of the young woman's eyes is markedly discolored.

Denver police said they're investigating the incident but could not provide additional details.

The couple said the Aurora Police Department is also involved, helping to track down the couple's stolen belongings and potentially the suspects.

"We were able to track my Apple watch to an address in Aurora," the young woman said.

While the two are expected to recover from all of their injuries, they hope others will heed their warning.

"I never thought something like this would happen in a million years, but it can happen to anybody's son or daughter." the girlfriend said.

According to Denver's crime map , the assault occurred in the Union Station neighborhood. Per the map's data, from Jan. 1 to March 28, there have been 44 incidents of violent crime in the Union Station neighborhood compared to 31 incidents during the same time frame last year. The city's measure of violent crime includes assaults, robberies and murders.

Denver7 has requested surveillance footage from nearby buildings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments

Toni Abachiche
2d ago

I grew up in Denver and downtown has always been dangerous. But to much now. Part of it is political but most it is to many people have moved here. And a portion of them have ended up homeless.

Reply(7)
15
Robert Williams
2d ago

I had a machine shop in South Denver by the Platte River. I carried a gun for about a year and a half before I retired and moved. There were some scary moments during that time. My wife didn't even know I was carrying. I finally quit carrying because I was afraid I would use it. Everyone thinks that if you use the gun it's automatically justified. You can loose everything waiting for trials in jail. Good bye Denver!!!!!

Reply
10
Guest
2d ago

There’s no fear here . State patrol and surrounding area have lost the control .. And with them not showing there presence in anyway shape or form you see it unfold on our streets and stores and schools and every other corner .

Reply(4)
9
