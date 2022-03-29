Greyhound baseball rolls in opener

Manchester freshman Leland Horner got the starting nod in the Greyhounds’ home opener vs. Portsmouth Clay. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was Opening Day on a chilly Monday for Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhounds baseball squad as they began their 2022 season hosting the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a non-conference battle. The battle didn’t last long. After falling into a 3-0 deficit after one inning, the Manchester offense quickly came to life and tallied 18 runs in their next three at-bats to easily secure an 18-4 run-rule win over the Panthers.

Freshman Leland Horner got the starting nod in the opener from Coach Reaves and naturally there may have been a few first-game jitters. Horner had a rough first inning, walking five batters and allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings, but his offense came back to pick him up. The Hounds began their comeback in the bottom of the second when they picked up two runs after Daulton McDonald drew a walk and scored on a double to left by Aaron Lucas, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4.2.

With Karson Reaves on the mound for the top of the third and tossing a 1-2-3 frame, the Greyhounds took total control of the game when they came to the plate. Taking advantage of Clay miscues in the field and sending 12 batters to the dish, the Hounds scored nine times to bolt into the lead at 11-4 after three innings.

Reaves tossed another scoreless frame in the top of the fourth and the Manchester offense went right back to work in the bottom half. Again with the Panthers struggling with the glove, the Hounds got a two-run single from Drew Kennedy on their way to a seven-run inning that gave them a 14-run cushion.

Logan Bell came in to pitch the top of the fifth and after the first hitter he faced reached on an error, the senior right hander struck out the next three to finish off the Greyhound run-rule victory in five.

The Hounds pounded out 14 hits in the win , three from Ryland Wikoff and two each from Aaron Lucas, Brayden Young, Drew Kennedy and Leland Horner. In relief, Karson Reaves was the winning pitcher, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Greyhounds were back on their home diamond on Tuesday night, hosting Eastern Brown in their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference outing and weather permitting will host Whiteoak on Thursday in another conference affair.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth Clay

310 00 —4

Manchester

029 7x —18

Greyhounds at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 3-3-3-1, Bell 3-2-0-0, Poole 4-1-1-2, McDonald 2-3-1-1, Lucas 3-1-2-1, Darnell 0-1-0-0, Bayless 1-0-0-0, Young 3-1-2-0, Reaves 2-1-1-1, Roberts 0-1-0-0, Ballinger 0-0-0-0, Kennedy 3-2-2-3, Horner 3-2-2-1, Team 26-18-14-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Lucas 2B, Poole 2B

Manchester Pitching:

Horner 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Reaves (W) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K

Bell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K